Bello (4-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Yankees.

Bello yielded a run in the first inning before settling in for a dominant performance. He struck out a career-high eight batters while tying his season best with 16 whiffs. After coughing up eight runs in his first two starts, Bello has given up three or fewer runs in nine straight starts, registering a 2.60 ERA during that span. The second-year righty now owns a 3.49 ERA and a 57:20 K:BB through 59.1 frames. Bello's next outing is lined up to be a road matchup with the White Sox.