Bello (2-1) picked up the win Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Bello nearly doubled his season strikeout total Sunday, punching out eight batters after entering the game with 11 total strikeouts through his first three starts. While he surrendered a solo home run to Brandon Drury in the second inning, Bello finished with two earned runs or less for the third time in 2024. The 25-year-old righty is slated to pitch Friday against the Pirates.