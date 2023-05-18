Bello (3-1) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and five walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Bello wrestled with his control throughout the contest, walking a season-high five batters. However, he also displayed his excellent swing-and-miss arsenal, racking up 18 whiffs and a season-best seven punchouts. Bello struggled in his first two starts of the campaign, but he's since gone at least five innings in four straight appearances, notching three wins and recording a 2.57 ERA over that span. It's not certain that he'll remain in the rotation with the Red Sox starting staff rounding into full health, but he's at least made a compelling case for himself with the strong stretch.