Bello (forearm) struck out three over two scoreless and hitless relief innings in Sunday's spring game against the Phillies.

Bello made his Grapefruit League debut after dealing with forearm tightness at the start of spring training. The right-hander soothed any concerns Sunday, when he set down all six batters faced over 25 pitches. According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, this might be Bello's last Grapefruit League outing. The Red Sox are expected to place him on the injured list to start the regular season and want to allocate innings to those pitchers that will break camp on the major-league roster. In the meantime, Bello can build up his pitch count on the back fields against minor-league opponents.