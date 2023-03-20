Bello (forearm) struck out three over two scoreless and hitless relief innings in Sunday's spring game against the Phillies.
Bello made his Grapefruit League debut after dealing with forearm tightness at the start of spring training. The right-hander soothed any concerns Sunday, when he set down all six batters faced over 25 pitches. According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, this might be Bello's last Grapefruit League outing. The Red Sox are expected to place him on the injured list to start the regular season and want to allocate innings to those pitchers that will break camp on the major-league roster. In the meantime, Bello can build up his pitch count on the back fields against minor-league opponents.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Spring debut coming Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Set for game action Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Throws inning of live BP•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Ready for live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: May miss Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Clearer timetable next week•