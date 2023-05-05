Bello (1-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings, earning the win Thursday versus the Blue Jays.

Bello had all the support he needed by the end of the second inning. He faded a bit in the fifth, giving up three runs in that frame, but the Red Sox's lead was never in danger. The right-hander didn't miss a start after developing a blister following last Saturday's outing versus the Guardians. Bello now has a 5.71 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 17.1 innings over four starts this season. He's lined up for a tough road start in Atlanta next week.