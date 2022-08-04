The Red Sox placed Bello (groin) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Bello suffered the injury during his relief appearance in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Astros, when the Red Sox intended to deploy him as a piggyback pitcher behind starter Rich Hill. He'll now be sidelined for at least the next two and a half weeks, and once he's activated, Bello may not have a spot on the active roster, much less one in the rotation. Hill's return from the IL on Wednesday gave Boston five healthy starting options, and Michael Wacha (shoulder) could be activated by the middle of August and will push Bello another rung down the depth chart at that time.
