The Red Sox placed Bello (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Though he'll open the season on the shelf while he recovers from right forearm inflammation, Bello doesn't look as though he'll be in store for an extended absence. He tossed three innings in a minor-league spring game for Double-A Portland last Friday and should be ready to head out on a rehab assignment shortly after the minor-league regular season begins this weekend. Like Bello, fellow starting pitchers Garrett Whitlock (hip) and James Paxton (hamstring) are opening the season on the IL and are tracking toward similarly brief stays, so Bello may not be in line for a spot in the big-league rotation once he's formally activated.
