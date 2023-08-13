Bello (8-7) took the loss Saturday as the Red Sox fell 6-2 to the Tigers, giving up four runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander got taken deep by Kerry Carpenter in the second inning and Eric Haase in the fifth, continuing a recent trend that has seen Bello serve up 10 homers in seven starts since the beginning of July. Over that stretch, he's saddled with a 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 40.1 innings. Bello could have a tough time keeping the ball in the park in his next outing as well, which is likely to come next weekend in Yankee Stadium.