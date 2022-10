Bello (2-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks over four innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Bello allowed an RBI single and a two-run double from Danny Jansen en route to putting Boston in a 4-0 deficit through three innings. Prior to this outing, the righty had allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight starts. The 23-year-old has pitched six innings or more just twice during his rookie campaign.