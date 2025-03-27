The Red Sox placed Bello on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bello has made nice progress following an early-camp shoulder problem, but he needs more time to get ready. The Red Sox are optimistic he could be ready to rejoin the rotation by mid-April.
