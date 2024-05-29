Bello (6-2) earned the win Tuesday over the Orioles, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Baltimore got to Bello early Tuesday, scoring three runs in the opening frame, before the right-hander settled in and blanked the Orioles over his subsequent four frames while allowing just one additional hit. It's the fifth win for Bello in his last six starts. His ERA sits at 4.18 through nine outings (47.1 innings) this year with a 1.18 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB. Bello's tentatively in line for a second start this week Sunday at home versus Detroit.