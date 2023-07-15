Bello (7-5) yielded three runs on eight hits over six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Cubs.

Bello gave up one run through three innings before Cody Bellinger knocked a pair of solo homers against him. Since allowing five runs in his season debut, Bello has yielded three or fewer runs in 14 consecutive starts. He's posted an 18:2 K:BB over his last four outings, improving his season total to 75:22 through 86 innings. Bello will carry a 3.14 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be in Oakland next week.