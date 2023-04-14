Bello (forearm) is lined up to start for the Red Sox on Monday against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bello got a late start to the season while working his way back from a forearm issue, but he was lights-out in his lone rehab outing to clear the way for his return to Boston's rotation. He's a viable addition in deeper fantasy leagues. With Bello taking the ball Monday, Chris Sale will get an extra day of rest and pitch Tuesday.