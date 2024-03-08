Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Bello is one of two starters being considered for Opening Day, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Nick Pivetta is also a candidate to start Boston's season-opener in Seattle.

Given that the Red Sox just inked Bello to a six-year contract extension, it makes sense that he's in line for a big role in 2024 and beyond. Bello was the team's best starter for much of the season before tiring in September, when a sub-4.00 ERA ballooned to 4.24. In two Grapefruit League starts, the 24-year-old right-hander has allowed one run on five hits while striking out five over five innings.