Bello (3-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 9-8 to the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Despite the final score both starting pitchers were stingy, but Bello exited early after running his workload up to 97 pitches (61 pitches) and got stuck with the loss when Boston's rally came too late to tie things up. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up two earned runs or less in six straight starts, posting a 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB in 32 innings over that stretch. He could have a tough time keeping that streak going in his next outing, however, which is likely to be a home tilt against the Rays this weekend.