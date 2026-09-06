Bello is expected to be used as a starter or bulk reliever in Monday's game against the Angels at Fenway Park, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Interim manager Chad Tracy is likely to lean heavily on Bello in some capacity Monday as the Red Sox look to build in an extra day of rest for all five members of their rotation. Though Bello has been tagged for eight runs over 7.1 innings in his last two extended relief appearances, he's performed well on the whole this season when he's been used out of the bullpen, turning in a 2.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 14.6 K-BB% across 62 frames.