Bello is likely to start Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. "There's a good chance he'll start Sunday," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Friday's game.

Bello was recalled Friday, and Cora avoided using his length in an embarrassing 28-5 loss to Toronto. The right-hander has pitched well in the minors this season, posting a 2.35 ERA over 16 outings (15 starts) at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, but struggled in two MLB starts (10.13 ERA, six walks, eight IP).