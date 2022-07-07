Bello (0-1) took the loss to the Rays on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three across four innings.
Bello allowed four earned runs in his debut game and began his MLB career with a loss. He threw 45 of 79 pitches for strikes across four frames. The rookie allowed four runs thanks to a single and two doubles, but it was a good sign that he did not allow a homer. If the Red Sox decide to give him another turn in the rotation, he tentatively lines up to face the Rays again next week.
