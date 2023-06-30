Bello (5-5) took the loss against Miami on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Bello pitched a gem, getting through seven innings without allowing a hit before yielding a pair of singles in to begin the eighth. Those hits resulted in his exit, and one of the runners came around to score, which was enough to saddle Bello with the loss in a game during which Boston failed to score. Despite the disappointing end result, it was another promising outing for the emerging hurler, who has allowed just one run in each of his past three appearances and has compiled five consecutive quality starts. During the latter stretch, he's registered a 2.14 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 33.2 frames.