Bello has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Katie Morrison of Mass Live Sports reports.

Bello has dominated at both Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2022, posting a 2.33 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 114:33 K:BB over 85 innings across the two levels. He's proven that he's ready for a shot at the big leagues, and he'll get his opportunity Wednesday at Fenway Park.