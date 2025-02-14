Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Bello was shut down for a few days due to shoulder soreness but has resumed throwing, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

It's encouraging that the right-hander is already back to throwing, but any arm issues early in camp are a concerning development. There's no indication that Bello's availability for the start of the regular season has been affected, but it's worth keeping an eye on his progress as Opening Day approaches.