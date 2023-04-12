Red Sox manager Alex Cora was noncommittal when asked Wednesday whether Bello's (forearm) next start would come in the majors, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bello was excellent in his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out four and hitting 97 miles per hour on the radar gun. Cora noted that seeing how Bello bounces back from Tuesday's outing will be critical in determining his next step. To that end, the right-hander should have a good chance of making his next start with the big club so long as he feels fine coming out of a bullpen session Thursday or Friday. If the Red Sox opt to activate him from the 15-day injured list, Bello could start for the big club as soon as Sunday or Monday versus the Angels.