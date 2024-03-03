Bello allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the Nationals. The right-hander also hit two batters.

Bello, making his second Grapefruit League start, sandwiched two perfect innings around a funky second, in which he walked a batter and plunked two others. He admitted to Ian Browne of MLB.com that his mechanics went awry during the second frame. Bello has allowed just one hit through two spring outings, as he makes a bid to Boston's starter Opening Day.