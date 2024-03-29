Bello (1-0) earned the win against Seattle on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Bello wasn't overpowering in the outing, notching just eight swinging strikes and two punchouts, but he got key outs when needed and kept the Mariners off the board in four of his five frames. The 24-year-old earned his first Opening Day start after posting a 12-11 record in his second MLB campaign, though last season's 7.6 K/9 and 4.24 ERA aren't typical of an ace. As Bello showed Thursday, he has the skill set to get big-league hitters out and limit damage when runners reach base, but fantasy managers are unlikely to see him as more than rotation filler as long as his punchout numbers remain low.