Bello has been named the Red Sox' Opening Day starter.
He was the pick over Nick Pivetta, who will start the second game of the season. It's been an eventful month for Bello, who agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension earlier this month and who now garners the first Opening Day start of his career. The 24-year-old will take on the Mariners in Seattle on March 28.
