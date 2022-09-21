Bello (2-6) earned the victory Tuesday in Cincinnati, striking out five in five innings while allowing a run on eight hits and two walks.

Bello was able to pitch his way out of jams all game. At one point seven out of 11 Cincinnati batters reached base but only one came around and scored -- TJ Friedl on his solo homer. The home run was the first Bello allowed in 47.1 big-league innings. Since joining Boston's rotation on Aug. 24, he's posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB in 30.1 innings across six starts.