Bello (forearm) will need at least one more rehab start before being an option for the Red Sox' rotation, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bello threw 72 pitches over five innings in an extended spring training outing Wednesday and will likely move up to Triple-A Worcester next. He should get closer to 90 or so pitches in that start as he continues to stretch back out. That could potentially put Bello in line to rejoin the Red Sox next weekend, although it might not be guaranteed that he's immediately added to the major-league club.