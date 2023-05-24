Bello (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Angels.

Bello's lone mistakes were solo home runs by Mickey Moniak and Matt Thaiss. The Red Sox's offense mustered just two hits and four walks in the 4-0 loss, giving Bello no support, which ended his three-game winning streak. This was his longest outing and his second quality start in seven outings. Bello has a 4.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 35.1 innings this season. It's expected he'll remain in the rotation once Garrett Whitlock (elbow) is activated from the injured list, so Bello can be tentatively projected for a home start versus the Reds next week.