Bello (shoulder) isn't yet throwing bullpens and isn't likely to be ready to pitch in games for at least a week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bello was recently shut down due to shoulder soreness, and though he's since been able to resume throwing, he hasn't yet tossed a bullpen session. Manager Alex Cora hasn't ruled Bello out from being ready for Opening Day, instead saying, "We'll see how it goes next week" in reference to the hurler's outlook moving forward. The Red Sox are already experiencing rotation issues, as Kutter Crawford's Opening Day status is in doubt due to a knee injury and Lucas Giolito began camp a few days behind other pitchers as he builds up following the internal brace procedure he underwent last March.