Bello (10-7) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on nine hits and three walks over seven innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

The Red Sox gave Bello plenty of cushion in a 17-1 drubbing of the Astros, though he was impressive in his own right, allowing just one run for the third time in his last four starts. Bello lowered his ERA to 3.56 with a 1.28 WHIP and 104:34 K:BB across 22 starts (126.1 innings) this season. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home rematch with Houston early next week.