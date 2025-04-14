Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Bello's (shoulder) rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday will "most likely" be his last, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Bello threw 64 pitches over four innings in his last rehab start and will build up more in his final rehab outing Wednesday before making his season debut with Boston next week, assuming all goes well. The right-hander has been working his way back from a strained shoulder.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: One more rehab start needed•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Works four innings Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Next rehab outing set for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Needs two more rehab starts•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Next rehab start coming Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Set to begin rehab assignment•