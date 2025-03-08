Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Bello (shoulder) is still behind schedule but is progressing well, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Bello began experiencing shoulder soreness early on in camp, and with just over two weeks left in spring training for him to complete his rehab and build up his workload, it's becoming increasingly likely that he'll require a stint on the injured list to open the season. Should that be the case, Quinn Priester or Richard Fitts would be the leading candidates to fill the open spot in Boston's rotation.
