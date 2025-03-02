Bello (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Monday, and manager Alex Cora said the organization is "still shooting for him to be on the Opening Day roster, but obviously it's March 2 now," Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was briefly shut down at the start of camp due to shoulder soreness, so he's a bit behind in his preparations for the start of the regular season. Bello still has more than four weeks to ramp up ahead of Opening Day and has a realistic chance to be available -- especially since he probably wouldn't be pitching in the first couple games of the season anyway -- but he may need a clean buildup the rest of the way to avoid an IL stint to begin the campaign.