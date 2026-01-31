Bello has been the subject of recent trade talks, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

According to a December report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Red Sox "quietly shopped" Bello -- something the organization disputed at the time -- but a league source confirmed to McCaffrey that Bello's name has surfaced in trade discussions. What's changed since December is that Boston's added several starters and has a wealth of starting options that could make other teams enviable. In addition to Bello, Patrick Sandoval and Jordan Hicks are generating interest. The 26-year-old Bello is entering the third year of a six-year deal and is seen as a young, controllable mid-rotation starter another organization might covet. Apparently, Boston is more likely to trade Bello than its top prospects, Connelly Early or Payton Tolle. Bello posted a 3.35 ERA in 2025, but it could have been higher given a favorable BABIP (.268) and a lack of swing-and-miss ability (17.7 strikeout percentage, 6.7 K/9).