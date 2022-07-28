Bello is slated to start Friday's series opener with the Brewers in Boston, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bello will be getting his second straight turn through the rotation and his fourth start of the season overall with the big club not on the basis of merit, but because Boston has four other starting pitchers on the injured list. Though the 23-year-old right-hander is one of the Red Sox's most highly regarded prospects, he hasn't found much success in his initial three outings in the big leagues. He's covered exactly four innings each time out, allowing no fewer than four earned runs in any of those contests while walking nearly as many batters (eight) as he's struck out (nine).