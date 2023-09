Bello (12-8) earned the win Sunday against the Orioles after he allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander held the Baltimore lineup in check outside of the second inning, when he surrendered all three runs and four hits. Bello now has a 4-1 record in his past five starts and has a 3.14 ERA and 21:8 K:BB in 28.2 frames during that stretch. The 24-year-old tentatively lines up to next take the mound this weekend in Toronto.