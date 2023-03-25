Bello (forearm) threw three innings for Double-A Portland on a back field Friday.
Bello increased his pitch count to 42 and will continue to ramp up in minor-league games before the Red Sox activate him. He's expected to join Boston's starting rotation mid-to-late April.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Beginning season on IL•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Fans three in debut•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Spring debut coming Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Set for game action Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Throws inning of live BP•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Ready for live batting practice•