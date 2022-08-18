Bello (groin) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bello made a rehab start at Double-A Portland on Sunday and gave up a run on two hits and no walks while striking out six in 3.2 innings. He's been on the injured list since Aug. 3, so he should have a chance to rejoin the Red Sox following Friday's outing.

