Bello allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Cardinals.

Bello hit his goal for the day in throwing 65 pitches, but manager Alex Cora described the outing as "erratic" to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 6.75 ERA over three Grapefruit League starts. One area of focus this spring is being better against lefties, which had an .883 OPS against him in 2023. To that end, he's implemented a cutter that should get in on their hands and sculpted a new four-seamer.