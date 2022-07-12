Bello didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Rays, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The rookie wasn't really fooling anyone in his second big-league start, managing only eight swinging strikes among his 82 pitches, and Tampa Bay jumped on Bello for multiple runs in each of the first two frames. The 23-year-old now sports a 10.13 ERA through his first eight MLB innings, and he'll need to figure things out quickly -- or at least get a chance to face a different opponent, as Bello has seen the Rays in both his outings so far -- if he wants to avoid being sent back down to Triple-A Worcester once Boston's rotation gets a bit healthier.