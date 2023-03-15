Bello (forearm) is scheduled to throw two innings during a minor-league spring game Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old progressed to facing live hitters over the weekend and will now advance to game action. Bello threw 17 pitches during Saturday's session of live BP, so he still has significant ramping up to do before he's cleared for a full workload. The right-hander could begin the season on the injured list, though it doesn't appear his absence would be a lengthy one.