Bello (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bello missed all of spring training after straining his right shoulder in mid-February. He's made good progress in his throwing program and is slated to pitch at least two times during his rehab assignment with Worcester. There's optimism in Boston's clubhouse that Bello could return from the 15-day IL when first eligible April 11, which is when the Red Sox would begin a three-game road series against the White Sox.