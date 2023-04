Bello (forearm) allowed four hits and one run while striking out four and walking none over six innings for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Bello made his second rehab start and upped his pitch count to 80 (51 strikes) while hitting 97 MPH. This may have been his final rehab outing, and the right-hander could rejoin the Red Sox in time for a start against the Angels on Sunday or Monday, which is the team's traditional Patriots Day game that starts at 11:10 AM.