Bello allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bello kept the Brewers' bats in check until the fourth inning when Brian Anderson sent a first pitch slider over the fence in right center to get the Crew on the board. More issues came about in the fifth and he wound up allowing two more runs on three hits before being replaced by Richard Bleier to close out the frame. It wasn't a spectacular outing by any means, but Sunday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction from his 2023 debut. The 23-year-old is in line to take the mound next weekend in a home start against the Guardians.