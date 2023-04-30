Bello did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out six.

Bello returned from Triple-A after making a pair of starts earlier in April to take Garrett Whitlock's (elbow) spot in the rotation and turned in his best outing of the season. He set a new season-high in punchouts while also allowing less than three runs for the first time in 2023. For as long as Whitlock and James Paxton (hamstring) are sidelined, Bello should be the fifth rotation piece for Boston but doesn't have enough strikeout juice to warrant short-term fantasy consideration.