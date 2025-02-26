Bello (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bello has been slowed in camp by right shoulder soreness but has been throwing on flat ground without issue and will take the next step in his throwing progression Friday. The Red Sox remain optimistic that the right-hander has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, but Bello will have to continue showing progress without having any setbacks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: On track for start of season•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Not yet throwing bullpens•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Managing sore shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Inefficient in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Gets no run support in loss•