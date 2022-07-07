Bello will start Monday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Bello made his major-league debut Wednesday against Tampa Bay and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings. Despite his lackluster results, he'll get at least one turn through the rotation during Monday's series opener at Tropicana Field. The right-hander was dominant in the minors early in the year, posting a 2.33 ERA, 114:33 K:BB and 1.02 WHIP in 85 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs.