Bello (forearm) will make his spring debut Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He threw two innings on the backfields Wednesday and is scheduled to throw another couple innings Sunday after Nick Pivetta exits. It was reported back on March 4 that Bello was unlikely to be able to ramp up in time to make the Opening Day roster, but that is yet to be officially determined.
