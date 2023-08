Bello will start Monday at home against the Royals, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

He could have started Sunday on normal rest, but the Red Sox will use a pair of openers and primary pitchers, likely Nick Pivetta and Chris Murphy, for the final two games of the series against the Blue Jays. Bello has a 3.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 62.2 innings over his last 10 starts.