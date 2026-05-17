Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Starting Sunday vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello will start in Sunday's series finale against Atlanta, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Bello has worked behind Jovani Moran in each of his last two outings, but Bello will be the starter for Sunday's contest, rather than operate in a bulk-relief role. He's pitched well in each of his last two appearances on the mound, allowing two runs and eight hits and two walks while striking out 12 across 13.1 innings.
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